Iowa Hawkeye Quarterback CH Beathad is picked in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft by San Francisco 49ers

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
In a bit of a surprise quarterback C.J. Beathard is the first Iowa Hawkeye taken in the 2017 NFL Draft. Beathard is taken in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers with the 104th overall pick. Beathard was a two year starter for the Hawks leading Iowa to a 12-2 record and the 2016 Rose Bowl.

