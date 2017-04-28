Drake Relays: Strong performances on a Soggy Day

this is just the kind of day you want to spend outside, temperatures in the 30's, constant rain, not exactly a lot of fun. Luckily the performances on the track more than made up for it.

Drake Relays/Des Moines

On a cold, wet day - Eastern Iowa once again made in impact in Des Moines -

Tristan Wirfs of Mount Vernon - fresh off his win in the shot-put - added another title in the discus - becoming the first athlete in more than 20 years to sweep the throwing events -

and despite the poor conditions - a record went down in the 110 hurdles - Prairie's Joah Banks topped Drakes top mark scorching the track in 14.01 seconds -

Joah Banks.110 Hurdles Champ

"It felt good, I just didn't try to think about the weather, just don't let that affect me. It felt good going down the stretch and I'm proud of my time."

in the girls 1-hundred hurdles - Valerie Welch of Iowa City West rolled to the title in back to back years -

while Linn-Mar's sprint Medley team got a great anchor leg from Payton Wensel as the junior came from behind on the final lap for an upset victory predicted by coach Nathan Hopp -

Peyton Wensel/Anchor, Linn-Mar Sprint Medley

"He's like I know we're not favored to win this, but if you guys did deep and run your best we can really shock some people out there today. So, we all kind of had that mindset going in like, let's shock some people."

It was an eastern Iowa sweep in the 4 by 200 - Dubuque Wahlert - anchored by Bailey Hasken - surged late to take home the Drake title -

while on the Boys side - Western Dubuque put together an impressive performance - led home in first by Brandon Beard in just under 1:29 -

In the girls 100 - Kerris Roberts of Waterloo East set a Drake record in the prelims and then captured her second straight title in the final - and she said this one was a bit different than the first --

Kerris Roberts/100 Meter Champ

"It's colder. That's pretty much it. I mean it's all fun. You just run as fast as you can, do what you can, but it's definitely colder out here."