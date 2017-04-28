Sioux City beats Waterloo 5-2 in game one of USHL Semifinal - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sioux City beats Waterloo 5-2 in game one of USHL Semifinal

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The Sioux City Musketeers beat the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-2 in game one of their Western Conference Finals Series in Sioux City.  The Musketeers jumped to a 3-0 lead before the Black Hawks rallied with two quick goals from Ben Copeland to cut the deficit to 3-2.  But the Musketeers held on to take game one.  Game 2 is Sunday in Sioux City

