Sioux City beats Waterloo 5-2 in game one of USHL Semifinal

The Sioux City Musketeers beat the Waterloo Black Hawks 5-2 in game one of their Western Conference Finals Series in Sioux City. The Musketeers jumped to a 3-0 lead before the Black Hawks rallied with two quick goals from Ben Copeland to cut the deficit to 3-2. But the Musketeers held on to take game one. Game 2 is Sunday in Sioux City