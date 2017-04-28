Two seriously hurt in Grant County, WI school bus crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Two seriously hurt in Grant County, WI school bus crash

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. (KWWL) -

Two people are seriously injured after a crash involving a school bus.  Deputies in Grant County, Wisconsin say 17-year-old Jordan Clark, of Octonto Falls, failed to yield on Harrison North Rd. and Baker Ford Rd. and was hit by the bus driven by 64-year-old Duane Butson, of Platteville.

Butson tried to swerve out of the way, but hit the driver's side of the Clark's van, sending it into a nearby driveway.  Jordan had to be cut out of the van.  Her passenger and father, 39-year-old Robert Clark, was also injured.  Butson was not hurt.

