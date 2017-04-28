Daughter donates kidney to save mom's life

A daughter saved her mother's life after donating one of her kidneys.

Dawn Fratzke's kidneys were failing and her daughter Kayla was a match. Yesterday, they had the surgery that saved Dawn's life. The mother and daughter fought the failing kidney together.

"I love having my mom, I don't feel like a hero I just feel like it's the least I could do for her after everything she's done for me," said Kayla.

Two different surgeries with one goal: Saving Dawn.

"She came to my rescue so I really appreciate her, she's my hero," said Dawn.

Kayla says, while she was wheeled back for surgery she yelled "I love you" to her mother, and Dawn screamed it back.

After that Kayla and Dawn hadn't seen each other for more than 10 hours. This morning her mother was the first thing on Kayla's mind.

"I woke up and I said, 'I'm ready to go for a walk' and then on the walk they said, 'where do you want to go?' and I said, 'room 84' and I came in here," said Kayla. Room 84 is her mother's hospital room.

Kayla and Dawn are both doing well and say they are forever bonded by this transplant.

"She asked me how it felt to have a piece of her," said Dawn.

Dawn took a part of her daughter. The doctors telling Kayla she had a "beautiful" kidney. A kidney that saved her mother. Kayla encourages everyone to become a donor.

"If you're able to, I think you should save a life," said Kayla.

Kayla says she should be going home tomorrow and Dawn, too, hopefully by the beginning of next week. The pair is hoping to get their lives back to normal and say they are happy there will be no more dialysis.

Dawn says doctors say her new kidney is functioning very well, saying it's doing better than a normal kidney would.

The family is accepting donations to help with the medical costs of both surgeries and treatments Dawn went through. For more information on how to donate CLICK HERE. You can also stay up to date on the Fratzke's journey by using #TeamDawn on Facebook.

