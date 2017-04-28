Woman arrested at Dubuque hotel for alleged prostitution

A woman has been arrested for allegedly selling sex in Dubuque.

Authorities say 43-year-old Lihua Deng of Chicago is charged with prostitution. Undercover investigators with the Dubuque Drug Task Force received information several different men were visiting a room at the Hilton Garden Inn on Greyhound Park Road within a short period of time.

They also discovered an ad on the website, Backpage.com, which is similar to Craigslist.

In the ad, she went by the name, LinLin. It read, "young and pretty Asian girl with striking eyes, luscious lips." It continued, "We want to provide you with unforgettable experience, always un-rushed and discreet." It listed a Chicago phone number.

Investigators contacted her on Thursday afternoon and arranged to meet up.

According to court documents, the meeting happened in room 225.

"All I know is, they were -- sexual acts, I don't know the specifics that they discussed, but she was offering sex in exchange for financial benefit," said Joe Kennedy, Dubuque County Sheriff.

Deng then told the investigator her rate, which was $160. The investigator asked her if it was for full service. She confirmed it was. According to court documents, that was when he agreed, which was the signal for the rest of the squad to move in and arrest her.

Dubuque Law Enforcement say prostitution is something they try to keep an eye on.

Just over three years ago, there was a raid at a massage parlor. One person was arrested for prostitution.