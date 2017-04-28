Cedar Falls Police give book to each kindergarten student in tow - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cedar Falls Police give book to each kindergarten student in town

Cedar Falls Police are giving each kindergarten student in the school district a book thanks to a grant from the Target Corporation. It's used to sustain an annual reading program.

This past week, an officer visited each kindergarten class and read the book to the students.

More than 500 kindergarten students are served annually by this program. The Cedar Falls Police Department uses this as an opportunity to team up with Target, and the school system, to educate and provide a positive experience for students.

This grant is part of Target’s Community Giving Grants Program, which has a goal to strengthen families and communities.

