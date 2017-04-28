Cunningham students learn about respect, character

I spent some time at Cunningham School in @WaterlooSchools today! A great group of smart and respectful students @KWWL pic.twitter.com/Ib48k2PPg8

Students at Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence had an assembly today about respect and character.

KWWL's Amanda Goodman was there to talk about how important it is to respect one another, even if you disagree.

The students had a message for eastern Iowa: "We love KWWL!"