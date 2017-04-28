Mystery solved: Man claims $2 Million Powerball prize 9 months after winning

Nine months after winning $2 Million an Iowa man has stepped forward to claim his prize.

Iowa Lottery say Jeff Wolf of Iowa City turned in his winning Powerball ticket yesterday morning.

Wolf bought the ticket in July at the Hawkeye Convenience Store on Wiley Boulevard in SW Cedar Rapids.

In August the Iowa Lottery held a news conference at the convenience store after a month had gone by and no one had claimed the winnings.

"That one month mark starts to make us a little worried. We are concerned somebody had the ticket and maybe threw it away," said Mary Neubauer, an Iowa Lottery spokesperson.

At the conference Neubauer urged people to check their tickets.

"Let me go home, search every pocket, go in every sock, every shoe, every purse and the garbage and hopefully I won and got a ticket because I do play tickets Powerball, Irene Seals of Cedar Rapids told us at the time.

Wolf told the Iowa Lottery in an interview that he knew he had won.

"My sister, I told my sister right away," he says.

Wolf told the lottery he needed to take some time working through estate details after his parents had died.

With winning tickets expiring after a year he decided it was time to claim the money.

"Needed to get it done," he said in an interview with the Iowa Lottery.

Wolf told them he actually drove by during the August news conference when they were looking for the winner, but he wanted to stay under the radar until he figured out his plan which is to invest the money.

At first Wolf won $1 Million because he missed the Powerball but he added the Power Play option which doubled his winnings.

