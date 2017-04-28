NBA legend Larry Bird steps down

NBC Legend Larry Bird is stepping down as president of the Indiana Pacers.

It is not known why the 60-year-old will step down. Bird has been a Pacers fixture for most of the past 20 years as either the coach or working in the team's front office.

He is the only person in NBA history to be named MVP, coach of the year and executive of the year.

Reports say Bird will be replaced by current Pacers' General Manager Kevin Pritchard.