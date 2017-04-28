Black Hawk County's chief deputy retires

Captain Rick Abben, of the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, is retiring after 43 years of service.

Sheriff Tony Thompson announced Abben's retirement Friday morning.

"The retirement of Captain Abben creates a huge hole in this administration as his service was exemplary," said Sheriff Thompson. "His years of experience are certainly appreciated, and his technical expertise will be greatly missed. We wish him the very best in his retirement."

Captain Abben served as the Field Services Division Commander, and oversaw the Patrol, Investigations, and SWAT disciplines at the sheriff’s office. He was also the office’s Chief Deputy (or 1st Deputy) per Iowa Code and has been serving in that capacity since his appointment in 2009.