University vending machine sells morning after pill

Don’t expect to find filling snacks or thirst quenching drinks inside UC Davis’ newest vending machine.

Instead, the university is offering a quick fix for that late night or early morning contraceptive need.

The vending machine inside the campus Activities and Recreation Center offers the morning after pill for $30, along with an assortment of other contraceptive items like condoms and pregnancy tests.

UC Davis senior Parteek Singh came up with the idea after a friend was unable to buy the morning after pill in a timely manner.

“They were all out of emergency contraceptives and they weren’t going to get anything until Monday,” Singh said.

The vending machine is open 18 hours a day and is only inaccessible when the building shuts down between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m.

The only other place contraception is sold on campus is in the Student Health and Wellness Center, which is only open during business hours.

University medical staff support the vending machine concept, which is an idea taken from Claremont University Consortium and Pomona College in Southern California.

“When a contraceptive method is missed or fails, this provides an option to reduce the risk of pregnancy from that,” UC Davis Student Health and Wellness Medical Director Dr. Cindy Schorzman said.

Students on campus are supportive of the idea, no matter how unconventional it may be.

“It’s not typical, but it’s very useful nonetheless and that’s what vending machines are for right,” undergraduate student Jose Galindo said.

Student Evalyn Ponce said the morning after pill is a last resort and doesn’t believe it’s increased availability will lead to more unprotected sex.

“It’s definitely a new idea, but I feel like it’s not changing people’s beliefs, it’s just there,” Ponce said.

Part of the idea for the vending machine stems from how awkward it can be to have face-to-face interaction when purchasing contraceptives.

Singh said that’s the beauty of the machine.

“It’s just a machine it’s not going to give you and look or anything,” he said.