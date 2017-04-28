Two Iowa City men arrested after alleged robbery

Iowa City Police have arrested two people on on multiple charges including robbery, burglary, and kidnapping.

According to the victim, Christopher Bertling and Joseph M. Williams robbed a person with a knife on April 23rd. They allegedly assaulted him, then took off with his wallet and a large amount of prescription medication.

Over the course of the investigation, authorities determined Williams got into another dispute with a different person over money on April 26th.

According to the victim, Williams pushed her to the ground and took her phone. He allegedly demanded she give him money from her checking account.

Bertling and Williams are both charged with Burglary in the First Degree and Robbery in the First Degree.

Williams is also charged with Kidnapping, Robbery in the second Degree, and Theft in the Third Degree.

The ICPD continues to investigate these incidents to determine if there is a connection to the Jonathan Wieseler homicide investigation. You can read that full article here.