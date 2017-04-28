Newborn girl declared 27th Safe Haven Baby

The Iowa Department of Human Services says the state's Safe Haven law has gone into effect for the 27th time.

A baby girl was born on April 10 at an Iowa hospital, and the next day that child was given up to DHS.

Under the state's safe haven law, parents can hand over their babies for up to 14 days with out fear of legal challenges.

The parent, or a guardian, can leave the baby at a hospital or health care facility and can stay anonymous.

The state's law came about after a case in 2001, in which a teen mother in eastern Iowa killed her home-delivered newborn.