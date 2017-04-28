ON CAPITOL HILL: Possible government shutdown looming - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
Congress has until midnight tonight to pass a spending bill to keep the government open, but it may be only for a week.

House majority leaders said last night Republicans would push a short-term spending bill through today. The bill would keep government agencies running for another week.

Lawmakers still have not been able to reach a deal on a trillion-dollar plan to keep the government open through September, which is when the fiscal year ends. 

