"Active terror plot" foiled in London police raid

By: SAPHORA SMITH

LONDON (NBC) — British police say they foiled an active terror plot after armed police stormed an address in London Thursday evening.

A woman was shot and five people were arrested in the anti-terror raid in the northwest of the city, London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement. Officials said tear gas was also fired into the property in Willesden, which police said they had been monitoring as part of counter-terrorism operation.

When asked whether police had disrupted an "active plot," Met police deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu answered "yes," adding that with the arrests police have "contained the threats that they posed."

The operation came hours after a man carrying several knives was seized near Britain's Parliament and arrested on suspicion of planning a terrorist act. Police said the two incidents were unrelated.

Britain remains on high alert after another attacker last month killed five people, including an American tourist and a policeman guarding the Houses of Parliament.

Police said the woman, who is in her 20s, was hospitalized and had not been arrested because of her condition, which they described as "serious but stable."

