Horseshoeing Iowa champion still playing at 92 years old

Using sports not to win, but to heal.

An eastern Iowa man says horseshoeing has become his therapy for years.

Russ Martin is from Clarksville.

The 92-year-old man has been horseshoeing pretty much all his life.

He's in the "Horseshoe Hall of Fame," and he's been to eight world horseshoe tournaments.

But this game isn't about winning for him.

He says it's what "keeps him alive," and what helps him continue to laugh and smile.

"When I play horseshoe, I forget all my troubles. It's just me and the horseshoe," Martin says.

Martin has been through a lot.

He's lost his oldest son and a home to a fire.

He also lost his first wife, whom he had six kids with, and his second wife, who was his high school sweetheart.

Both he and his doctor say horseshoeing is the medicine that's really kept him positive, smiling and healthy for so long.

Martin says he plans to play for many more years.

He's teaching some of his kids and grand kids how to play.