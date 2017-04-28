Broncos' pick's 4-month-old son steals the show on first night of NFL Draft

The first round of the National Football League's 2017 Draft is now in the books, and while Thursday night's opening round saw stars finding new teams and surprising trades pulled off, the night may very well have belonged to a little guy named Kingston.

One of the memorable moments of the night came with the Denver Broncos on the clock with the 20th overall pick. When Utah offensive tackle Garett Bolles heard his name called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, an estimated 70,000 in attendance at the draft in Philadelphia and countless others watching on TV screens were treated to an unforgettable sight. As the 6-foot-5-inch, 300 pound lineman approached the stage, a tiny version of Bolles could be seen in his arms.

Bolles is believed to be the first player to carry a baby onto the stage after being drafted, and his 4-month-old son looked ready to play the part. Kingston Bolles was wearing his own tiny suit to match his Dad's, in a moment to remember for the family and fans of sweet moments everywhere.

Read more about night #1 of the 2017 NFL Draft.