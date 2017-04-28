Iowa man pleads guilty to mail fraud

A northern Iowa agricultural products salesman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

Court records say Richard Wubben, of Buffalo Center, entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Court records don't list a sentencing date.

Prosecutors say Wubben sold seeds, farm chemicals and other agriculture products for Titan Pro, of Clear Lake, from October 2014 to Dec. 8, 2015, but never turned over more than $318,000 to the company.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.