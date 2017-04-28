Physician dragged off flight settles with United - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

CHICAGO (AP) - The attorney for the passenger who was dragged off a United flight for refusing to give up his seat to crew members says the city of Chicago will not be sued because the airline has accepted full responsibility in a settlement.

Thomas Demetrio announced the settlement Thursday. The airline settled with Dr. David Dao, a Kentucky physician, for an undisclosed amount.

City officials have made it clear that they expected the city would be sued because Chicago aviation security officers pulled Dao off the flight at Chicago's O'Hare Airport on April 9. But Demetrio said a suit will not be necessary after United accepted complete responsibility for what happened so quickly. He says what United did just 18 days after the incident is "unheard of" in the corporate world.

