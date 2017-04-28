Northern Iowa man pleads guilty to mail fraud - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Northern Iowa man pleads guilty to mail fraud

Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- A northern Iowa agricultural products salesman has pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

Court records say Richard Wubben, of Buffalo Center, entered the plea Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. Court records don't list a sentencing date.

Prosecutors say Wubben sold seeds, farm chemicals and other agriculture products for Titan Pro, of Clear Lake, from October 2014 to Dec. 8, 2015, but never turned over more than $318,000 to the company.

