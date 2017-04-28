Kurt Strand named President & CEO of Dubuque County Historical Society and National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium

The Dubuque County Historical Society (DCHS) and the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium (NMRMA) announced Thursday that Kurt Strand has been named the next president and CEO of the organization.

The move takes effect on May 22.

“I’m very excited to join the team at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium,” Strand said in a press release sent out Thursday. “My experience and passion for education, the importance of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) education, along with the impact the River Museum has on our community, and the opportunity to work with a passionate team at the world’s premier river museum, all align in this position. I can’t wait to interact with everyone in this role as we work to broaden the knowledge of one of our country’s most important cultural resources.”

“On behalf of the entire board, I am very excited about Kurt's decision to join the Society,” Mike Donohue, board chairman, said. “He is uniquely qualified to lead our organization. As we look to the future, Kurt will help us build upon our vast educational offerings, while remaining true to our mission rooted in history and the natural environment, all while enhancing our global impact.”

Strand comes to the DCHS after more than 30 years at McGraw-Hill Education. He also serves as the chairman of the Greater Dubuque Development Corporation. He's also on the board of the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and the Dubuque Chamber of Commerce.

“Kurt’s education management experience, his role on our executive board as board chair, and his community leadership and visibility demonstrate his commitment to the community, and make him a strong fit as the new leader of the National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium,” said Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development.