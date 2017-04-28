More than 1,200 volunteers set to clean up Dubuque non-profits

The annual Dubuque Days of Caring will see more than 1,200 volunteers doing 53 projects at 45 different agencies today, Event Chair Jessie Ehrlich said.

This event aims to help Dubuque non-profits take care of projects they might not otherwise be able to.

Projects run the spectrum from painting and yard work, to playing bingo with seniors.

"This can really get a lot done for them in just a few hours on a day. And it really brings our community together. Our volunteers are learning so much about our non-profits they didn't know before," Ehrlich said.

All told, Ehrlich believes more than $100,000 worth of manpower and supplies will be donated to the effort today.

"I think for the community, it's huge, because when anybody asks how many volunteers go out, and we're easily able to say over 1,000, people are just astonished. To know that so many people can make such an impact and come together," she said.

While Ehrlich says they're good with volunteers this year, they're always looking for more for next year. Check them out on Facebook to find out how you can get connected.