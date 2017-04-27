Area High School Athletes Excel at Drake Relays on Thursday Night

Mark Woodley/ @MarkWoodleyKWWL

Well Rick, it's Thursday, opening night for high school, and still, the boys shot put may have given us the best competition we'll see all weekend.

Drake Relays/Des Moines

For the first time in state history - 4 different throwers topped the 60 foot mark -

but it came down to two guys in the end - Regina's Jared Brinkman uncorked a 65 foot bomb early in the finals to pass favorite Tristan Wirfs of Mount Vernon -

No super -- too short

"Him putting that big one out there, it was kind of motivation, but I got a little nervous."

but Wirfs - on his second to last throw went 66 feet - 3 and a half inches - second all time in the state and currently 6th in the country - as he'd repeat as champ -

Tristan Wirfs/Shot Put Champion -- over second bite, first too short

"It's crazy having that many guys over 60. I remember last year I won with a 60' 11", that wouldn't even be like top 5 or top 4 this year."

Iowa City West's Leah Dusterhoft picked up a title in the discus - throwing 129 feet 3 inches -

it was a 1-2 finish for sisters Maria and Anna Hostetler of Mid-Prairie - with Maria taking the title in 9 minutes, 51 seconds - 6th all-time in Iowa -

Anna Hostetler/3000 Champion

"It;s kind of nice to come here, calming the nerves, we know we've done it before together and to have someone to do that with and share that with is really exciting."

it was a come from behind effort in the boys 32-hundred - Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls - trailing until the final lap - passed Ryan Murphy of Linn-Mar and then ran away with the title in 9 minutes, 6 seconds -

Sam Schillinger/3200 Champion

"It's just amazing and it shows me what hard work can do and I'm just glad to bring this title home for cedar falls."

Mark Woodley/ @MarkWoodleyKWWL

He had to wait until his senior year, but now Sam Schillinger of Cedar Falls can call himself a Drake Relays champion. In Des Moines, Mark Woodley, News Seven KWWL --