Clarke/Mount Mercy move baseball game to Friday

Because of anticipated poor weather Saturday, Mount Mercy will host Clarke College in college baseball Friday, April 28.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Saturday, but the weather forecast calls for high winds and chilly temperatures.

Friday's game will be played at Ken Charipar Field at Xavier High School in Cedar Rapids, according to Mount Mercy Sports Information Director, Jason Furler.

Game time Friday is 4 p.m.

