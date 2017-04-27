Downtown Iowa City to host pop up and group weddings in pedmall

The Iowa City Downtown District is offering couples a chance to get married in the pedmall at an affordable price through pop up and group weddings.

On July 29th, eight couples will get married during the "A Day to Wed" event hosted by ICDD. Three of those couples will have private pop up ceremonies.

"It's kind of an alternative to eloping or to going to the courthouse or spending a lot of money on a big elaborate wedding for couples who are looking to have a small intimate, memorable ceremony," Betsy Potter, Iowa City Downtown District's Director of Operations, said.

Each couple will walk down the aisle separately and will have an hour for their ceremony with space for 50 guests.

Afterward, five other couples will partake in a group wedding.

"All walk down the isle and they all get married at once so they recite their vows at the same time," Potter said.

According to The Knot, an average wedding costs $31,213.

Through the ICDD, couples can get married starting at $700 which includes the cost of an officiant, professional photographer, musician, wedding planner, and decorations and rentals. It also provides seating for up to 20 guests.

Couples can choose between four package options. The most expensive being $1,700.The all-inclusive options add in bridal hair at a downtown hair salon, makeup for the bride at Root, a bouquet and boutonnière made with local flowers from Moss, and a wedding cake from Molly's Cupcakes.

Ceremonial decorations will be done by Borrow My Vintage's Macy Krall. Krall will also work with the couples as their wedding planner.

Krall's business is a rental and styling company but she also plans pop up weddings.

"It's for couples that they want an intimate ceremony. They don't want to spend a lot of money but they want to have those gorgeous details that every other bride has," Krall said.

Registration is open for couples until June 1 and can be found here.