Soules' attorneys release statement, working to gather all of the evidence

As investigators comb through details in the deadly crash involving former Bachelor star Chris Soules, his new attorneys come to his defense in a statement released Thursday.
Iowa State Patrol says there are still many details they're handling in the deadly crash. Reports indicate Soules' phone is also a part of the investigation.
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Scott Bright says a key part of gathering all the details is pinpointing where exactly Soules was coming from.
"I rear-ended a guy in a tractor," said Chris Soules when he called 911 before allegedly taking off.
Police scanner traffic reveals what happens shortly after the moment of impact.
"One of the subjects just took off northbound in a red duramax truck. I believe the name of the subject is Chris Soules, that's the name of the subject that took off."
Investigators are piecing together evidence of the 911 call and moments before and after. Who Soules took off with is still a big question for investigators.
New details also reveal Soules and Mosher have farm land next to each other.
Skid marks are still visible from the scene of the accident. Investigators say they're still looking into what exactly transpired to cause Chris Soules to crash into Kenny Mosher's tractor.
For the first time, Soules new attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown, and Gina Messamer of the Des Moines, Iowa law firm Parrish Kruidenier, coming to his defense in a statement released Thursday afternoon:
Chris Soules has retained attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown, and Gina Messamer of the Des Moines, Iowa law firm Parrish Kruidenier to represent him. Brown recognized the heightened level of interest because of Soules’ celebrity status, but asked that members of the public do not prejudge this case based on media coverage. Soules’ 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect.
While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident. Soules attempted to resuscitate Mr. Mosher and remained on the scene with him until emergency medical personnel arrived. Soules’ attorneys are exploring the possibility of a gag order to prevent further misinformation from prejudicing Soules’ right to a fair trial.
Soules’ legal team is working to gather all of the evidence and review the facts of this tragic collision. They have already filed a demand asking law enforcement to preserve possible evidence and anticipate filing additional motions next week. His attorneys are confident that once all the evidence is made public, it will show Soules acted reasonably and did everything in his power to provide aid to Mr. Mosher.
Due to the nature of the pending charges, neither Soules nor his counsel will be making any statements at this time. Soules and his family request that their privacy and the privacy of Mr. Mosher’s family is respected. Everyone in this close-knit farming community is mourning Mr. Mosher’s passing. Soules offers his sincere condolences to the Mosher family.