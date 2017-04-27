Soules' attorneys release statement, working to gather all of the evidence

As investigators comb through details in the deadly crash involving former Bachelor star Chris Soules, his new attorneys come to his defense in a statement released Thursday.

Iowa State Patrol says there are still many details they're handling in the deadly crash. Reports indicate Soules' phone is also a part of the investigation.

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Scott Bright says a key part of gathering all the details is pinpointing where exactly Soules was coming from.

"I rear-ended a guy in a tractor," said Chris Soules when he called 911 before allegedly taking off.

Police scanner traffic reveals what happens shortly after the moment of impact.

"One of the subjects just took off northbound in a red duramax truck. I believe the name of the subject is Chris Soules, that's the name of the subject that took off."

Investigators are piecing together evidence of the 911 call and moments before and after. Who Soules took off with is still a big question for investigators.

New details also reveal Soules and Mosher have farm land next to each other.

Skid marks are still visible from the scene of the accident. Investigators say they're still looking into what exactly transpired to cause Chris Soules to crash into Kenny Mosher's tractor.

For the first time, Soules new attorneys Alfredo Parrish, Brandon Brown, and Gina Messamer of the Des Moines, Iowa law firm Parrish Kruidenier, coming to his defense in a statement released Thursday afternoon: