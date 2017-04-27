Jon Crews given Representative Citizen Award

Hundreds of people today remembered the life of a beloved mayor. Former Cedar Falls Mayor Jon Crews died April 6, after a battle with liver cancer.

Crews was 70 and was mayor for nearly 30 years. Ronelle Crews says her husband loved Cedar Falls and the people in it. He made a huge mark on the community and today he was honored for those efforts.

His family shared their final memories of Mayor Crews at today's award ceremony.

"It was nice to have the time with him...it was nice to hug him and tell him that we loved him," said Jenni Gerken, Mayor Crews' daughter.

Mayor Crews' family says his final words were, "I love you," meant for the whole family and the community he served for 30 years.

"It helps that we're not alone in this...the community's support is really, really wonderful," said Ronelle.

Months ago Mayor Crews was told he won the Representative Citizen Award. He told his wife he knew he wouldn't make it to the ceremony.

"A few weeks ago he said to me he would not live until then, so he knew," said Ronelle.

Before Mayor Crews passed he started his acceptance speech.

"Jon started off and he had one paragraph and Ryan took it from there," said Ronelle.

Ryan, one of Mayor Crews' six children, shared his father's words today.

"You're not supposed to get this award for doing your job," said Ryan. "But in truth, being mayor wasn't a job to my father, it was a calling."

This award means the world to the Crews' family.

"It just shows his legacy and how much he was dedicated to the city his whole life," said Gerken.

"He was a civil servant with his attention squarely set on on helping Cedar Falls become the best version of itself," said Ryan. "As we leave here today I encourage and challenge all of you to the same."

Mayor Crews made a list of things for his wife to do and one of those things was to introduce all of their children at today's ceremony.

She says that's Mayor Crews' way of passing the torch. Mayor Crews told his wife if he had to make a speech today it would express his love to his family and to the whole city of Cedar Falls.