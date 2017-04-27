Sears set to close Waterloo Auto Center - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Sears set to close Waterloo Auto Center

Written by MacLeod Hageman, Anchor
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Sears is set to close one of their eastern Iowa Auto Center locations.

According to an employee at the shop, they were told the Waterloo Auto Center location would close next month.

It's just one of 50 Sears Auto Center locations closing nationwide.

We reached out to Sears' corporate office to see whether any other Iowa locations were closing, and we have not yet heard back.

