Dubuque gang member sentenced to two years in prison

A Dubuque gang member is sentenced to two years in prison.

22-year-old Frank Washington, Jr. from Dubuque, Iowa, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and playground.

During a home search, police found marijuana under Washington’s bed.  During a recorded interview, Washington admitted he intended to sell it. 

Evidence at the sentencing included hundreds of pages of Washington’s social media accounts depicting Washington, and others, with guns and drugs. There were also pictures of Washington making hand signals of the Mulla Mafia Gang, or MMG, a street gang in Dubuque.

Along with Washington's two years in prison, he must also serve a four-year term of supervised release after the prison term.  

