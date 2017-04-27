Motorcyclist injured in crash during police chase

Charges are pending against a Cedar Rapids man who was involved in police chase in Belle Plaine.

Wednesday night, a Belle Plaine officer, running radar, observed a Harley Davidson motorcycle going over the speed limit.

The officer made an attempt to stop the motorcycle, but the driver sped up, leading the officer on a chase that went through Luzerne, Blairstown, and Watkins. The chase ended when the driver lost control of the motorcycle at the Benton-Iowa County Rd at 26th Avenue, about three miles south of Watkins.

Michael Eugene Long, 59, was the motorcycle driver and was taken to UIHC in Iowa City for treatment. He has minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time, with charges pending by the Belle Plaine Police Department.