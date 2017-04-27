Elgin woman accused of hiding sex offender in home - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Elgin woman accused of hiding sex offender in home

Written by Scott Albanese, Producer
ELGIN (KWWL) -

A woman is arrested, accused of hiding a sex offender in her home.  Deputies say they questioned 36-year-old Shannon Thompson about where 54-year-old Keith Taylor might be, and she said she did not know.

After searching her Elgin home, they found Taylor hiding in the closet.  Thompson was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.  Taylor faces charges of failure to register as a sex offender.

