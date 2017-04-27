Police investigating shots fired in Cedar Rapids - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police investigating shots fired in Cedar Rapids

Posted: Updated:

Cedar Rapids Police responded to shots fired in the 1300 block of 11th street NW around 11:30 a.m. today.

Officers located two vehicles that had damage from gunfire. 

No injuries were reported and there was no direct threat to the nearby school, which was already secured.

The school will remain secured as officers investigate this afternoon. 

