Friends of the Library book sale set for May 11-13 in Dubuque

Written by Brad Hanson, Multimedia Journalist
DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Friends of the Carnegie-Stout Public Library will be holding their spring book sale Thursday, May 11 through Saturday, May 13.

A members-only presale is set for May 11 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Memberships are available at the door for as little as $5.

The sale is open to the public at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning and runs until 4:30 p.m.  It'll be open for the same hours on Saturday.

The sale will feature thousands of items including fiction, history, biography, children's books, graphic novels and DVD's.

All proceeds directly benefit the library.

