Iowa City looking for dog that allegedly bit drive-thru worker

Iowa City Animal Services is asking for your help identifying a dog and its owner after a recent bite.

They say a dog was in car going through a drive-thru at 1861 Lower Muscatine Road when it bit a worker around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26th.

The dog is described as a black lab-type breed and was in a light green and tan Subaru station wagon.

Animal Services wants to verify the dog's rabies vaccination status.

Anyone with information should contact Iowa City Animal Services at 319-356-5295.