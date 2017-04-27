Iowa City looking for dog that allegedly bit drive-thru worker - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Iowa City looking for dog that allegedly bit drive-thru worker

Posted: Updated:

Iowa City Animal Services is asking for your help identifying a dog and its owner after a recent bite. 

They say a dog was in car going through a drive-thru at 1861 Lower Muscatine Road when it bit a worker around 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26th.  

The dog is described as a black lab-type breed and was in a light green and tan Subaru station wagon. 

Animal Services wants to verify the dog's rabies vaccination status. 

Anyone with information should contact Iowa City Animal Services at 319-356-5295. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.