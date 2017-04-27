Dead 43-foot whale washes up on beach at New Jersey shore - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dead 43-foot whale washes up on beach at New Jersey shore

Posted: Updated:
TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) -

A badly decomposed whale has been hauled off a New Jersey beach.


The Brigantine-based Marine Mammal Stranding Center says the 43-foot whale may have been a Sei whale, but the poor condition of the carcass makes a firm identification difficult.


The condition also makes it difficult to determine how the whale died.


The carcass had been floating offshore for at least three days before washing ashore Wednesday morning in the beach town of Toms River.
   Authorities roped the animal off with crime scene tape to keep a crowd of onlookers at a distance.


Technicians from the stranding center used giant knives atop 6-foot-long wooden poles to slice the whale into smaller pieces. Public works crews then used front-end loaders to drag and carry the pieces away.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.