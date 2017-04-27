Police: Church youth leader inappropriately touched kids

North Liberty Police say a youth leader and mentor at a local church is facing multiple charges, accused of touching several kids who he mentored.

Benjamin Tweedt, 32, faces multiple charges tied to the cases which happened several years ago.

According to criminal complaints, Tweedt asked victims to "play games" in which he inappropriately touched them.

In another reported instance, Tweedt would inappropriately cuddle with victims.

Criminal complaints note 4 victims who were around 12 or 13 at the time, but now all are older than 18.

Tweedt was booked in the Johnson County Jail on Wednesday afternoon.

Tweedt is charged with: Lascivious Conduct with a Minor, Lascivious Conduct with a Child - Fondle or Touch, Indecent Contact with a Child, and 3rd Degree Sexual Abuse.