HAPPENING TODAY: Huge house on the move could delay traffic - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

HAPPENING TODAY: Huge house on the move could delay traffic

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Sgt. Jeff Jones from Iowa DOT Courtesy: Sgt. Jeff Jones from Iowa DOT
DECORAH (KWWL) -

If you're traveling in the Decorah area today, be ready to see a house on the road.

A home is being moved which could slow traffic.

Sgt. Jeff Jones, with the Iowa DOT, says it all started 3 miles north of Highway 9 and will end about 5 miles south of 9 on Highway 52.  Sgt. Jones says it will take several hours, so be prepared for delays.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.