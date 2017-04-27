Vandals target car windows in Waterloo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Vandals target car windows in Waterloo

Posted: Updated:
Written by Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
Connect

Waterloo police are investigating a rash of car windows being shot out overnight Wednesday. Police say they've received more than a dozen reports of car windows that were damaged by vandals in the north side of Waterloo. 

Police believe the suspects used a BB gun to shoot out car windows along Walnut Street, N Barclay Street, Ankeny Street, Conger Street, Argyle Street, Ricker Street and Charles Street.

If you have a home surveillance system, Waterloo Police would like your help in finding the suspects. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.