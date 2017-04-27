Vandals target car windows in Waterloo

Waterloo police are investigating a rash of car windows being shot out overnight Wednesday. Police say they've received more than a dozen reports of car windows that were damaged by vandals in the north side of Waterloo.

Police believe the suspects used a BB gun to shoot out car windows along Walnut Street, N Barclay Street, Ankeny Street, Conger Street, Argyle Street, Ricker Street and Charles Street.

If you have a home surveillance system, Waterloo Police would like your help in finding the suspects.