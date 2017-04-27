"Rocking out for Repairs," Waterloo fundraiser to help American Legion fix roof

Rocking out for repairs.

This weekend, a fundraiser at Becker-Chapman American Legion Post 138 is dedicated to helping many of our area veterans.

Saturday night, as part of the fundraiser, classic rock band, Urban Legend, will be performing at the legion.

The fundraiser is raising money for the legion to repair their roof. Inside the building, you can see some stains where water has leaked through.

Repairing the roof is expected to cost anywhere between $18,000 to $32,000. Right now, they only have around$11,000 towards that goal.

The legion says their goal is to not only raise money for repairs, but to also pay off some of their debt.

Area businesses have offered their parking lots for people to park Saturday night.

Waterloo police will be there for security, and organizers say they are hoping to have part of Commercial Street blocked off for the event.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. Saturday night.

From 6 to 7, there will be a changing of the guard and a presentation honoring POW MIA

The band, Urban Legend, will start playing at 7 p.m.