Hate crime lawsuit settled in northern Iowa house fire case

MASON CITY (AP) -

A hate crime lawsuit against a man convicted of setting fire to a northern Iowa home has been settled.

The lawsuit filed in 2015 by four people in a mixed-race family in Cerro Gordo County says their former Mason City neighbor Roger Kuck harassed them while they lived in the home and then set it aflame in October 2013 after they moved out.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2pCyqOH) that terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Kuck was sentenced to 10 years in prison in September 2014, but the sentence was suspended. He also was given five years of probation and fined $1,000. He'd entered an Alford plea. An Alford plea meant Kuck didn't admit to the crime but did acknowledge that prosecutors likely could prove the charge.

