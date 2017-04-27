Peace rock unearthed at Iowa college - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Peace rock unearthed at Iowa college

GRINNELL (KWWL) -

A piece of history that's all about peace has been rediscovered at an Iowa college.

Students at Grinnell College dug up the peace rock.

It had been buried on campus for more than a century.

The rock was a symbol for the end of a long-running fight between Freshmen and Sophomore.

It was a battle that left many students with broken bones.

A professor talked about lifting it out of the ground now.

"The reason we did it now is because I had an appropriate class, and the center part of campus is going to be torn up for new landscaping, so this is an opportunity we couldn't pass up," says anthropology professor John Whittaker. 

Now they're hoping to find a permanent place on campus for it.

