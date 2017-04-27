Dining Dubuque: West Dubuque Tap and Donut Boy

We're checking out a couple of Dubuque breakfast staples for our first week of Dining Dubuque.

WEST DUBUQUE TAP

The West Dubuque Tap has been a staple in the community since they first opened 37 years ago.

Kathy and her sister Genny took over the family restaurant when their mother, Donna, died three years ago.

"We've been here for 37 years, obviously we're doing something right," Kathy said.

They're known for their home cooking, burgers and house-made pork tenderloins.

"They like the small town, family atmosphere. The home cooking. Nothing's out of the box, everything is pretty much fresh," said Kathy.

But it's something called the Magic Muffin that brought us to West Dubuque Tap.

"It's a breakfast sandwich, with hash browns, cheese, sausage patties, stuffed between an English muffin, piled high with sausage gravy on top," Ginter said.

Although it's technically a breakfast sandwich, they suggest you eat around it--it takes up most of the plate.

For more on their restaurant, including the menu, visit https://www.facebook.com/burgerandfrieguys/.

DONUT BOY

Meanwhile, another breakfast spot just down the road from West Dubuque Tap, has been serving up a more savory option for decades.

Donut Boy has been around for a long time, and under the leadership of owner Ed Gau for the past 22 years.

They bake 500-600 dozen donuts a day, and up that number big time on the weekends.

The man behind it all? 76-year-old John Small, who has been baking almost his entire life.

"I'll probably work until I die. Just call 911 and come and get me," he said.

He works five days a week, baking pretty much every donut that goes out the door.

"It keeps me living, and something to do. And if I sat home and did nothing all day, I'd be ready for the loony bin," he said.

Gau says their biggest seller is a donut called the Persian. It's a cinnamon roll with white icing, then topped with four to five day old crushed cake donut on top. He says there's a secret ingredient they add to the cake donut crush to pull the flavor out of it.

He says that donut out sells everything else two-to-one.

Gau says it's that ingredient and the high quality of the products he uses to make his donuts keep people coming back.

"You pay so much, because you get what you pay for. It's an extended yeast raise, and it keeps my donuts softer, longer. And it proves. They may have 18 hours on those donuts up front right now, but they're just as soft as the donuts when they come out," Gau said.