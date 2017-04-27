Man sentenced to 25 years in Linn County crash - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Man sentenced to 25 years in Linn County crash

Posted: Updated:
Written by Jordan Mickle, Producer
Connect
LINN COUNTY (KWWL) -

A man is sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide charges.

The accident happened near US Interstate 380 and Wright Brothers Boulevard SW in Cedar Rapids back in August.

Police say Taylor Latare was drunk when he hit 59-year-old Gregory Erenberger, a motorcyclist who was stopped at a traffic light. Erenberger was hit from behind and thrown off his bike, and died at the scene.

Latare was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
500 Fourth St. Waterloo, IA 50703
News: (319) 291-1200
News Tips: (800) 947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.