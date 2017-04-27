Man sentenced to 25 years in Linn County crash

A man is sentenced after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide charges.

The accident happened near US Interstate 380 and Wright Brothers Boulevard SW in Cedar Rapids back in August.

Police say Taylor Latare was drunk when he hit 59-year-old Gregory Erenberger, a motorcyclist who was stopped at a traffic light. Erenberger was hit from behind and thrown off his bike, and died at the scene.

Latare was sentenced to 25 years in prison.