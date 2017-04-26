Clarke women sweep Waldorf in college softball

The Clarke College women's softball team improved its season record to 41-10 Wednesday, with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Waldorf in non-conference action in Dubuque.

It's Clarke's first-ever 40-win season.

Clarke took the opener, 9-8, thanks to a Kayla O'Brien 3-run walk off homer.

Clarke won the nightcap 3-1,

The losses dropped Waldorf to 15-23 on the season.