Funeral set for Iowa City bail bondsman victim

The funeral for the Iowa City bail bondsman that was killed over the weekend has been set for this Saturday, April 29th.

Jonathan James Wieseler died Sunday of a gunshot wound. His body was found inside the office of Lederman Bail Bonds, where he worked.

The funeral will be held for Wieseler at 9 A.M., at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Iowa City.

A visitation will be held on Friday, April 28th, from 4 to 7 P.M. at Lensing Funeral & Cremation Service, also of Iowa City.

According to the obituary, Wieseler graduated from Sioux City North High School in 2001 before earning a bachelor's degree in political science in 2005 from the University of Iowa. In 2009, he earned a law degree from Iowa. He also had a degree in biology from the University of Minnesota.



"Jonathan was an avid reader. He parlayed that passion into producing an author-interview show, "Having Read That" on KSCJ Radio in Sioux City. He had a broad and eclectic love for music. He enjoyed movies and made a point to watch all Oscar-nominated films each year," read the obituary.

It also painted Wieseler as a sports enthusiast. His favorite teams were the Iowa Hawkeyes and Chicago Cubs.

On top of working as a bondsman, Wieseler was a volunteer with the Alzheimer’s Association and a member of Iowa City Learning Foundation.

According to it, a Jonathan Wieseler Memorial Fund has been established at the UICCU, 2525 Muscatine Avenue, Iowa City, 52245.

Iowa City police are still seeking the public’s assistance in developing additional leads about what happened to Wieseler. Anyone with information related to this case should contact Investigator Mike Smithey directly at 319-356-5452.