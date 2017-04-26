UNI-Dome to get new turf - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI-Dome to get new turf

Posted: Updated:
Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
The UNI-Dome will have a different look this fall with the installation of a new artificial turf surface by AstroTurf® that will feature a custom-made field design for the UNI Panthers.

The bid was awarded to AstroTurf for the project on Feb. 20. The installation process for the AstroTurf Conversion Panel System will begin May 11, 2017 with a completion date slated for mid-July. The surface will be made of PureGrass® with Armacell® pad. The surface measures over 77,000 square feet and will come in 26 rollable panels and will be secured by a Velcro® system. There will be no infill required for the new surface. The conversion time for the new turf will be eight hours to install and four hours to roll up.

"The surface you play is one of the most important elements in college football," UNI Head Football Coach Mark Farley said. "The investment in the new turf is an indication to the commitment of UNI to its student-athletes."

The total cost of the new turf will be approximately $900,000. The project is being paid for through a restricted use internal account that is available to address facility needs.
 

