UNI Basketball signs recruit out of Minneapolis

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
 Northern Iowa head men's basketball coach Ben Jacobson has announced the signing of Tywhon Pickford to a National Letter-of-Intent for the 2017-18 season.

Pickford (6'3", 200 lbs., Guard) averaged 20.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks as a senior at Maple Grove High School in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He helped lead Maple Grove to a 28-4 record and a fourth-place finish in the 2017 Minnesota Class AAAA state basketball tournament. Pickford scored 23 points in both the state semifinal and state third-place contests this past season.  He earned first-team all-conference honors and finished in the top 10 of Minnesota's Mr. Basketball voting as a senior. Pickford has been a varsity starter since ninth grade at Maple Grove.
 

