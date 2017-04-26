UNI falls to Iowa State 15-4 in College Softball - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI falls to Iowa State 15-4 in College Softball

Written by Rick Coleman, Sports Director
Northern Iowa softball team lost a makeup game on Wednesday against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, 15-4.
ISU (19-32) took an early lead with a single run in the bottom of the first. Nychole Antillon reached on a fielders choice while Kelsey McFarland followed up with a RBI double down the left line for a 1-0 lead.

The Cyclones used an eight-run second inning to blow the contest open. All eight of Iowa State's runs in the second were unearned as a result of two Panther errors. 

The Panthers got some offense going in the top of the third when Tianna Drahn would reach on a fielder's choice. A single from Brittney Roby advanced Drahn to second. Both Drahn and Roby would advance a base after a wild pitch from ISU's Emma Hylen. Macey Wolfe hit a single up the middle and knocked in two runs with Drahn and Roby reaching home to cut Iowa State's lead to 9-2.

UNI inserted Brooke Craig in to pitch in the bottom of the third and the Cyclones added a single run to up the margin to 10-2.
 

