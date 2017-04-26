Giant rabbit headed to Iowa found dead after United flight - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Giant rabbit headed to Iowa found dead after United flight

LONDON (AP) - An Iowa man getting a giant rabbit for his boss to show at the Iowa State Fair says "we're still in the mourning process" after hearing that the animal died en route.

Bryan Bergdale had driven to Kansas City to pick up Simon, a 10-month-old, 3-foot continental rabbit, when he received a call from United Airlines.

He says the rabbit cost 415 pounds ($530) and shipping was 1,400 pounds ($1,800) but United has not said anything about compensation.

